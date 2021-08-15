Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HRBR stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
