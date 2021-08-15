Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HRBR stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

