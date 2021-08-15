Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,103 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

