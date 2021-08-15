Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $305.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $307.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

