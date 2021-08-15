Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

