Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.91 and a twelve month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

