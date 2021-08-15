Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 17,103 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 262.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

UBER opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

