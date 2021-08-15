Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 701 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 567,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 282,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

