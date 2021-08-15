Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

