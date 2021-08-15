Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

