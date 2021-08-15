Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

