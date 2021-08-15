Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

