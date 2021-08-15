Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

