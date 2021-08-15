Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

