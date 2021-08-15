Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

