HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.71% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $54,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

