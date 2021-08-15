HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $80.42 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $80.42 million and $33.38 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.