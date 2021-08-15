Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

HDIUF traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.89. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

