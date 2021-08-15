Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $62.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00112305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,139,605,074 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,781,074 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

