Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 290.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 606,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

