Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $268.10

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $163.37 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $268.10 or 0.00568341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 609,356 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

