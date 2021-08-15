Hathor (HTR) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $128.85 million and $5.07 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.