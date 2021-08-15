Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $4.92 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.09 million and $585,550.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00010455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.45 or 0.07025060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.38 or 0.01494437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00392413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00580239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00366889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00329480 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,447,058 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

