HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 167,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 7,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $454.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.