Head to Head Comparison: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) vs. Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canaan and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Cree 0 7 7 0 2.50

Cree has a consensus target price of $115.42, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Cree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -22.26% -33.18% -12.43% Cree -60.56% -6.87% -4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 21.34 -$32.96 million N/A N/A Cree $903.90 million 11.60 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -104.39

Canaan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree.

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cree shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cree beats Canaan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

