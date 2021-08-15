Head-To-Head Contrast: Empower (NYSE:EMPW) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Empower and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Empower presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 75.05%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Empower and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empower N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A -173.80% -79.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empower and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 419.49 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Empower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Empower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empower beats Luminar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

