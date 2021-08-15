Head-To-Head Review: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 17.38 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.39 Novavax $475.60 million 40.29 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -35.39

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 194.65%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Novavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55%

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.