Head-To-Head Survey: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 25.69% 7.01% 0.97% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

CBTX has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBTX and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.16 $26.36 million $1.06 24.50 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

CBTX beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

