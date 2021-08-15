Head to Head Survey: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.51 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 136.81 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06% Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58%

Summary

Moxian beats Grom Social Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

