HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.45 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

