HeartBout Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $178,006.23 and approximately $412.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

