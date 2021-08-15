Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Heartland Financial USA worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

