Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $299.36 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00290068 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006800 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,194 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

