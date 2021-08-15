Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $221.80 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00287051 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00039485 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006979 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,120 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

