HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,512.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $345.20 million and $27,512.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004832 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037253 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

