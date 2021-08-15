HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $345.20 million and $27,512.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004832 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037253 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

