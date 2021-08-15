Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.37 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hegic has a market cap of $106.73 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

