HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.3 days.

HLBZF traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $100.76.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.