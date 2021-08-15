Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $3.68

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00387348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

