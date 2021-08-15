Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,619,839 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

