HempCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,870.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,870.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.55 or 0.99770415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,040,619 coins and its circulating supply is 262,905,469 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

