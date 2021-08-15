HempCoin Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $106.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,842.95 or 0.99544290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,032,421 coins and its circulating supply is 262,897,271 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

