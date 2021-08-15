Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $522.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

