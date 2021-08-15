Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HSBI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13.
