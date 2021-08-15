Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HSBI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.