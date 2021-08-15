Hermez Network Hits Market Capitalization of $21.84 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.