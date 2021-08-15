Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HENC opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Hero Technologies
