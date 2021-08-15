Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HENC opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

