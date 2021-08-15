HeroNode Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $244,691.28 and $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.