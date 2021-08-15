Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.