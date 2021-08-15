Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53. Hibernia REIT has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

