Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0053

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.10 or 1.00378250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00879823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.12 or 0.07063743 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

