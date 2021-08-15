Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.